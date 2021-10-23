  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Indian Ocean Cruises

Sunset in Dubai (Photo: Art Nectar/Shutterstock.com)

About Indian Ocean Cruises

The Indian Ocean is the world's third-largest ocean. It touches the continents of Africa, Asia and Australia and features ports in South Africa, Sri Lanka and India, as well as the islands of Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion, the Maldives and the Seychelles -- among others.

More about the Indian Ocean

What is the best time to cruise to the Indian Ocean?

The prime months to visit Indian Ocean ports are November through April, with the peak month being February.

Which cruise lines go to the Indian Ocean?

Cruise lines that offer voyages within the Indian Ocean include Silversea, Crystal Cruises, Azamara, Cunard, Seabourn and Ponant. Because of the remote nature of the itinerary, most of the cruise lines that offer Indian Ocean sailings are luxury brands. MSC, Costa Cruises and Celebrity are others that sail this region.

What are some things to do in the Indian Ocean?

Cruisers to the Indian Ocean can expect to lay back on the dreamlike beaches of the Seychelles with the option to snorkel and dive the clear waters along The Underwater Trail. Take a culinary excursion to learn about the use of Madagascar's famous vanilla. Or sip tea and explore the temples of Colombo in Sri Lanka. This region offers a convergence of pristine natural beauty and culture that will make it memorable.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Indian Ocean?

Yes, a passport is needed to sail the Indian Ocean, and visas might be required; check with your cruise line about requirements. Embarkation ports for Indian Ocean cruises might include Cape Town, South Africa; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Male, Maldives; Mumbai, India or Singapore.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Indian Ocean?

The ports of an Indian Ocean cruise include cities to explore, beaches and hiking opportunities. Bring comfortable shoes for days ashore, along with plenty of swimwear, cover-ups and sun protection, including a hat. Women should consider bringing a shawl or skirt to serve as modest dress inside of any temples visited in India or Sri Lanka. Bug repellent and protection against mosquitos is strongly advised.

