Hawaii Cruises

Ki'i in Pu'uhonua O Honaunau National Historical Park, Big Island, Hawaii (Photo: Fominayaphoto/Shutterstock)

About Hawaii Cruises

Aloha! Island hop your way through Hawaii on a cruise. On Oahu, visit Honolulu's Waikiki Beach and pay your respects at Pearl Harbor. View active volcanos on Hawaii, the Big Island, seek out water sports in laidback Maui and escape from it all in Kauai.

Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,255 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,255 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,255 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,051 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

693 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

693 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,051 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Circle Hawaii

784 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,255 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,199 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Hawaii Cruise

900 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,853 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,910 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,129 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Hawaii Cruise

976 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Hawaii

What is the best time to cruise to Hawaii?

Hawaii has a wet and dry season -- the dry season lasts from April through October. Summer can be more expensive, but is a great time to visit this year-round destination. For more: The Best Month to Cruise to Hawaii.

Which cruise lines go to Hawaii?

A variety of cruise lines call on Hawaii -- Princess, Crystal, Holland America, Royal Caribbean -- but Norwegian Cruise Line has the only big ship based there, sailing from Honolulu. Expedition lines like UnCruise Adventures sail Hawaii's smaller islands.

What are some things to do in Hawaii?

Hawaii is all about surf and sand, but its islands also offer whale-watching, hikes along volcanoes, outrigger canoeing and breathtaking helicopter rides. For more excursion ideas: Hawaii's Best Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Hawaii?

You can visit Hawaii without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America and UnCruise's Safari Explorer, both U.S.-flagged vessels, are the only cruise ships based in Hawaii. Other lines and ships offer there-and-back Hawaii itineraries from ports like San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

What should I pack for a cruise to Hawaii?

Depending on what activities you're participating in, pack some appropriate gear in addition to your favorite Hawaiian shirt. Water shoes will help you traverse water-based activities and black-sand beaches, some with rocks.

