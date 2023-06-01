  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Hawaii Cruises

Ki'i in Pu'uhonua O Honaunau National Historical Park, Big Island, Hawaii (Photo: Fominayaphoto/Shutterstock)

About Hawaii Cruises

Aloha! Island hop your way through Hawaii on a cruise. On Oahu, visit Honolulu's Waikiki Beach and pay your respects at Pearl Harbor. View active volcanos on Hawaii, the Big Island, seek out water sports in laidback Maui and escape from it all in Kauai.

  • More about Hawaii

  • What is the best time to cruise to Hawaii?

  • Which cruise lines go to Hawaii?

We found you 99 cruises

Royal Princess
Royal Princess

7 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

685 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Hawaii - Other

2,086 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

726 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,819 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Hawaii Cruise

524 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,185 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,297 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,297 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,534 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Circle Hawaii

823 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,189 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Hawaii Cruise

685 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,189 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,189 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about Hawaii

What is the best time to cruise to Hawaii?

Hawaii has a wet and dry season -- the dry season lasts from April through October. Summer can be more expensive, but is a great time to visit this year-round destination. For more: The Best Month to Cruise to Hawaii.

Which cruise lines go to Hawaii?

A variety of cruise lines call on Hawaii -- Princess, Crystal, Holland America, Royal Caribbean -- but Norwegian Cruise Line has the only big ship based there, sailing from Honolulu. Expedition lines like UnCruise Adventures sail Hawaii's smaller islands.

What are some things to do in Hawaii?

Hawaii is all about surf and sand, but its islands also offer whale-watching, hikes along volcanoes, outrigger canoeing and breathtaking helicopter rides. For more excursion ideas: Hawaii's Best Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Hawaii?

You can visit Hawaii without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America and UnCruise's Safari Explorer, both U.S.-flagged vessels, are the only cruise ships based in Hawaii. Other lines and ships offer there-and-back Hawaii itineraries from ports like San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

What should I pack for a cruise to Hawaii?

Depending on what activities you're participating in, pack some appropriate gear in addition to your favorite Hawaiian shirt. Water shoes will help you traverse water-based activities and black-sand beaches, some with rocks.

Related Cruises

Hilo

Hilo

640 Reviews
Honolulu

Honolulu

756 Reviews
Kauai

Kauai

620 Reviews
Kona (Kailua Bay)

Kona (Kailua Bay)

437 Reviews
Maui

Maui

702 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 6th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map