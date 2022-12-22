CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Crown Princess Cruises to Hawaii

Crown Princess Cruises to Hawaii

We found you 9 cruises

Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Diamond Princess Cruises to Hawaii

Diamond Princess Cruises to Hawaii

900 Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruises to Hawaii

Sapphire Princess Cruises to Hawaii

983 Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruises to Hawaii

Emerald Princess Cruises to Hawaii

1,803 Reviews
Royal Princess Cruises to Hawaii

Royal Princess Cruises to Hawaii

1,714 Reviews
Ruby Princess Cruises to Hawaii

Ruby Princess Cruises to Hawaii

1,913 Reviews
Discovery Princess Cruises to Hawaii

Discovery Princess Cruises to Hawaii

69 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent