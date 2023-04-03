  • Newsletter
Western Mediterranean Cruises

Florence, Italy (Photo: Nattee Chalermtiragool/Shutterstock)

About Western Mediterranean Cruises

The Western Mediterranean is one of the most diverse cruise regions. Spanning two continents (Europe and Africa), the region includes the artistic meccas of Italy, France and Spain and Arabic culture in Morocco and Tunisia. The itinerary is ideal for art and history lovers who also wish to explore the region's landmarks, beaches, cafes and boutique shops. Don't miss highlights such as Barcelona's Las Ramblas, a day trip to Capri from Naples or Sorrento, or an excursion to the wine-making villages of the French countryside.

We found you 347 cruises

Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

11 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

2,864 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain Cruise

645 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins

7 Night
Western Mediterranean Cruise

341 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

4,222 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
The Dreamy Getaway w/ Virgin Voyages

  • Book by 11/15 and get 25% off your voyage fare
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

4 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

4,222 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

2,493 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

3,080 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

4,222 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

2,864 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

4,222 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
France, Italy & Greece Cruise

1,589 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Gems Of The Western Med Voyage

793 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

4,222 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

28 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

28 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

More about the Western Mediterranean

What is the best time to cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

Western Mediterranean cruises -- to marquee ports like Rome, Florence and Barcelona -- are offered year-round. Peak season is during the summer, despite the fact that many restaurants, shops and attractions close for the entire month of August in a number of European cities. The shoulder seasons of early spring and late fall are great options for lighter crowds and more affordable cruise fares.

Which cruise lines go to the Western Mediterranean?

Most mainstream cruise lines -- including Celebrity, Disney, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian --offer Western Caribbean sailings. Italian cruise lines MSC Cruises and Costa offer the most year-round options. Luxury cruise lines are also well-represented in the region with lines including Azamara, Windstar, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn and others frequenting Western Mediterranean ports.

What are some things to do in the Western Mediterranean?

Western Mediterranean cruises encompass some of Europe's most iconic cities and destinations and offer a huge diversity of sights, attractions and activities.  You can visit world-class art museums like the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, take an excursion to the ancient city of Pompeii, hit the casino in Monte Carlo or relax on the beach in Capri, just to name a few. For more: Western Mediterranean Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

Yes, a passport is required for Western Mediterranean cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

What you pack for the Western Mediterranean will be highly dependent on the time of year of your cruise, but comfortable walking shoes are always a must. Light layers are a good idea year-round and some warmer options are a good idea during the colder months. We also recommend bringing a reusable water bottle if you're visiting in the summer; crowded Mediterranean streets can become unbearably hot and dehydration can become an issue.

