  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Naples to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Naples to the Western Mediterranean

We found you 9 cruises

MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

450 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

6 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save Up to 40% On Cruises with Princess

  • Cruises and cruisetours departing March 2023 and beyond
  • Book now with only a $100 deposit per guest

Princess

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Alicante to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Alicante to the Western Mediterranean

95 Reviews
Cruises from Bordeaux to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Bordeaux to the Western Mediterranean

57 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Cannes to the Western Mediterranean

545 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Genoa to the Western Mediterranean

451 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Istanbul to the Western Mediterranean

416 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Southampton to the Western Mediterranean

1,083 Reviews
Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to the Western Mediterranean

720 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Marseille to the Western Mediterranean

912 Reviews
Cruises from Monaco to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Monaco to the Western Mediterranean

541 Reviews
Cruises from Naples to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Naples to the Western Mediterranean

1,562 Reviews
Cruises from Nice to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Nice to the Western Mediterranean

147 Reviews
Cruises from Palermo to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Palermo to the Western Mediterranean

290 Reviews
Cruises from Palma de Mallorca to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Palma de Mallorca to the Western Mediterranean

928 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Rome to the Western Mediterranean

2,410 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Rotterdam to the Western Mediterranean

142 Reviews
Cruises from Tenerife to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Tenerife to the Western Mediterranean

528 Reviews
Cruises from Valencia to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Valencia to the Western Mediterranean

362 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Venice to the Western Mediterranean

1,607 Reviews
Cruises from London to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from London to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Messina to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Messina to the Western Mediterranean

481 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 13th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent