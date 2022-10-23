  • Newsletter
Western Mediterranean Cruises

Florence, Italy (Photo: Nattee Chalermtiragool/Shutterstock)

About Western Mediterranean Cruises

The Western Mediterranean is one of the most diverse cruise regions. Spanning two continents (Europe and Africa), the region includes the artistic meccas of Italy, France and Spain and Arabic culture in Morocco and Tunisia. The itinerary is ideal for art and history lovers who also wish to explore the region's landmarks, beaches, cafes and boutique shops. Don't miss highlights such as Barcelona's Las Ramblas, a day trip to Capri from Naples or Sorrento, or an excursion to the wine-making villages of the French countryside.

We found you 367 cruises

Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

280 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

10 Night
France, Italy & Greece CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
12 Nt Canaries, Morocco, Spain HolidayDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas in Labadee on March 6, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

4,221 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - RomeDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

2,486 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greece, Italy & France CruiseDetails

84 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

2,862 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

339 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean Journey VoyageDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Nov 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Western Mediterranean

What is the best time to cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

Western Mediterranean cruises -- to marquee ports like Rome, Florence and Barcelona -- are offered year-round. Peak season is during the summer, despite the fact that many restaurants, shops and attractions close for the entire month of August in a number of European cities. The shoulder seasons of early spring and late fall are great options for lighter crowds and more affordable cruise fares.

Which cruise lines go to the Western Mediterranean?

Most mainstream cruise lines -- including Celebrity, Disney, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian --offer Western Caribbean sailings. Italian cruise lines MSC Cruises and Costa offer the most year-round options. Luxury cruise lines are also well-represented in the region with lines including Azamara, Windstar, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn and others frequenting Western Mediterranean ports.

What are some things to do in the Western Mediterranean?

Western Mediterranean cruises encompass some of Europe's most iconic cities and destinations and offer a huge diversity of sights, attractions and activities.  You can visit world-class art museums like the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, take an excursion to the ancient city of Pompeii, hit the casino in Monte Carlo or relax on the beach in Capri, just to name a few. For more: Western Mediterranean Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

Yes, a passport is required for Western Mediterranean cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

What you pack for the Western Mediterranean will be highly dependent on the time of year of your cruise, but comfortable walking shoes are always a must. Light layers are a good idea year-round and some warmer options are a good idea during the colder months. We also recommend bringing a reusable water bottle if you're visiting in the summer; crowded Mediterranean streets can become unbearably hot and dehydration can become an issue.

