What is the best time to cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures .

The Western Mediterranean is one of the most diverse cruise regions. Spanning two continents (Europe and Africa), the region includes the artistic meccas of Italy, France and Spain and Arabic culture in Morocco and Tunisia. The itinerary is ideal for art and history lovers who also wish to explore the region's landmarks, beaches, cafes and boutique shops. Don't miss highlights such as Barcelona's Las Ramblas, a day trip to Capri from Naples or Sorrento, or an excursion to the wine-making villages of the French countryside.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

What you pack for the Western Mediterranean will be highly dependent on the time of year of your cruise, but comfortable walking shoes are always a must. Light layers are a good idea year-round and some warmer options are a good idea during the colder months. We also recommend bringing a reusable water bottle if you're visiting in the summer; crowded Mediterranean streets can become unbearably hot and dehydration can become an issue.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

Western Mediterranean cruises encompass some of Europe's most iconic cities and destinations and offer a huge diversity of sights, attractions and activities. You can visit world-class art museums like the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, take an excursion to the ancient city of Pompeii, hit the casino in Monte Carlo or relax on the beach in Capri, just to name a few. For more: Western Mediterranean Cruise Tips .

What are some things to do in the Western Mediterranean?

Most mainstream cruise lines -- including Celebrity, Disney, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian --offer Western Caribbean sailings. Italian cruise lines MSC Cruises and Costa offer the most year-round options. Luxury cruise lines are also well-represented in the region with lines including Azamara, Windstar, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn and others frequenting Western Mediterranean ports.

Western Mediterranean cruises -- to marquee ports like Rome, Florence and Barcelona -- are offered year-round. Peak season is during the summer, despite the fact that many restaurants, shops and attractions close for the entire month of August in a number of European cities. The shoulder seasons of early spring and late fall are great options for lighter crowds and more affordable cruise fares.

What is the best time to cruise to the Western Mediterranean?

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021 .