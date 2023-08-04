  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

August 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

We found you 26 cruises

Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
12 Nt Mediterranean Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek & Adriatic CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Italy, Croatia & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Iconic Med VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Black Sea & Aegean VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

