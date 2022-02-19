  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Filters

Febuary 2022
Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Egypt & Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

7 Night
Classic Med VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Experience Alaska on New Ocean Victory
Ocean Victory™ inaugural season welcomes you to an entirely new travel experience. An experience beyond ordinary and beyond imagination. Discover a small ship designed expressly for this place and time. A thrilling expedition into the wilds of nature. Explore Alaska with us in 2022. Discover star-filled skies, wonder filled days and a cruise vacation beyond your expectations.
Read More

Cheap Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 29% on last minute Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises often sail to Athens, Alexandria, Haifa (Tel Aviv), Jerusalem and Catania during their cruise itinerary. Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus and Rome. Most commonly, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.