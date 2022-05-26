  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

7 Day Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Infinity

7 Night
Italy, Croatia & Malta CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Portugal, Spain & France CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Israel & Mediterranean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Epic

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation

9 Night
9nt Best Of Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

8 Night
Italy & Greek Islands CruiseDetails

583 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Jewel of the Seas

8 Night
Italy, Greece, & France CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

10 Night
Greece, Turkey, & Italy CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Lirica

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
10 Nt Italy,croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & CroatiaDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas

12 Night
Holy Land CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

8 Night
Greek Islands & CroatiaDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
Italy & Greek Islands CruiseDetails

583 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Israel & Mediterranean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Odyssey of the Seas

8 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

7 Antarctica Cruises

7 Antarctica Cruises

7 Transatlantic Cruises

7 Transatlantic Cruises

7 USA Cruises

7 USA Cruises

7 Asia Cruises

7 Asia Cruises

7 Bahamas Cruises

7 Bahamas Cruises

7 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Europe Cruises

7 Europe Cruises

7 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

7 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

7 Hawaii Cruises

7 Hawaii Cruises

7 Indian Ocean Cruises

7 Indian Ocean Cruises

7 Mexican Riviera Cruises

7 Mexican Riviera Cruises

7 Around the World Cruises

7 Around the World Cruises

7 Middle East Cruises

7 Middle East Cruises

7 Baltic Sea Cruises

7 Baltic Sea Cruises

7 Transpacific Cruises

7 Transpacific Cruises

7 Greece Cruises

7 Greece Cruises

7 Africa Cruises

7 Africa Cruises

7 Pacific Coastal Cruises

7 Pacific Coastal Cruises

7 Trans-Ocean Cruises

7 Trans-Ocean Cruises

7 China Cruises

7 China Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.