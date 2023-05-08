  • Newsletter
Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

Naples, Italy (Photo: BAHDANOVICH ALENA/Shutterstock)

About Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

If you're a fan of art and antiquities, a cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean is right up your alley. With itineraries that include the Adriatic/Dalmation Coast, Black Sea, Greek Isles and Holy Land, the region is a treasure trove for history lovers. Ports such as Venice and Athens have their own unique flavor, while the Greek Isles, Crete and Cypress lure beachgoers. Religion in the Eastern Mediterranean is varied, do don't miss Dubrovnik's ancient churches, Istanbul's breathtaking mosques or Jerusalem's vibrant synagogues.

Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

802 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

12 Night
Eastern MediterraneanDetails

4,262 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

2,010 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

717 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

2,010 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

77 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

717 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

2,010 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Eastern MediterraneanDetails

4,262 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Eastern MediterraneanDetails

3,114 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

6 Night
Italy & Adriatic CruiseDetails

2,010 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
Holy Land CruiseDetails

77 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

8 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

77 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Greek & Adriatic CruiseDetails

1,931 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

739 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

More about the Eastern Mediterranean

What is the best time to cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean?

Eastern Mediterranean cruises -- encompassing dozens of ports in countries like Greece, Israel, Italy and Croatia -- are generally offered from spring through fall, with the most popular time being the summer. If you have a choice, we recommend avoiding those summer months since they tend to be hot and overcrowded. For more: Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to the Eastern Mediterranean?

There are a wide variety of cruise lines offering Eastern Mediterranean cruises including Royal Caribbean, Princess, Holland America, Disney Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and more. European lines like MSC and Costa have a big presence here, as well and luxury lines including Regent Seven Seas and Crystal. Some lines, like Azamara, offer country-intensive cruises to just one of these Eastern Mediterranean nations, like Italy or Greece. Others offer itineraries themed "holy lands" that visit notable religious sites.

What are some things to do in the Eastern Mediterranean?

A major highlight of Eastern Mediterranean cruises is visiting historic sites like the Acropolis and Parthenon in Athens, Dubrovnik's Old Town and holy Judeo-Christian pilgrimage sites in Haifa and Jerusalem. But the region is also brimming with gorgeous beaches and incredible food to enjoy.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean?

Yes, a passport is required for Americans to cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean?

Lightweight, comfortable clothing and a swimsuit are essentials in the Eastern Mediterranean, as are comfortable shoes -- sandals for the beach and sneakers for city sightseeing. For visits to monasteries, temples and other religious sites, it's smart to pack a pashmina or shawl that can be used to cover heads or shoulders; skirts or dresses can still be required for women at some holy sites.

