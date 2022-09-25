  • Newsletter
Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

Naples, Italy (Photo: BAHDANOVICH ALENA/Shutterstock)

About Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

If you're a fan of art and antiquities, a cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean is right up your alley. With itineraries that include the Adriatic/Dalmation Coast, Black Sea, Greek Isles and Holy Land, the region is a treasure trove for history lovers. Ports such as Venice and Athens have their own unique flavor, while the Greek Isles, Crete and Cypress lure beachgoers. Religion in the Eastern Mediterranean is varied, do don't miss Dubrovnik's ancient churches, Istanbul's breathtaking mosques or Jerusalem's vibrant synagogues.

We found you 330 cruises

Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

15 Night
Ancient Civilizations VoyageDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

8 Night
Best Of Western MediterraneanDetails

1,754 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

300 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,516 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

205 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Eastern MediterraneanDetails

4,220 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Islands Of The Med VoyageDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Best Of Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,754 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Ancient Civilizations VoyageDetails

792 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Italy, Turkey & Best Of GreeceDetails

1,754 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Ancient Civilizations VoyageDetails

792 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Nov 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Eastern Mediterranean

What is the best time to cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean?

Eastern Mediterranean cruises -- encompassing dozens of ports in countries like Greece, Israel, Italy and Croatia -- are generally offered from spring through fall, with the most popular time being the summer. If you have a choice, we recommend avoiding those summer months since they tend to be hot and overcrowded. For more: Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to the Eastern Mediterranean?

There are a wide variety of cruise lines offering Eastern Mediterranean cruises including Royal Caribbean, Princess, Holland America, Disney Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and more. European lines like MSC and Costa have a big presence here, as well and luxury lines including Regent Seven Seas and Crystal. Some lines, like Azamara, offer country-intensive cruises to just one of these Eastern Mediterranean nations, like Italy or Greece. Others offer itineraries themed "holy lands" that visit notable religious sites.

What are some things to do in the Eastern Mediterranean?

A major highlight of Eastern Mediterranean cruises is visiting historic sites like the Acropolis and Parthenon in Athens, Dubrovnik's Old Town and holy Judeo-Christian pilgrimage sites in Haifa and Jerusalem. But the region is also brimming with gorgeous beaches and incredible food to enjoy.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean?

Yes, a passport is required for Americans to cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean?

Lightweight, comfortable clothing and a swimsuit are essentials in the Eastern Mediterranean, as are comfortable shoes -- sandals for the beach and sneakers for city sightseeing. For visits to monasteries, temples and other religious sites, it's smart to pack a pashmina or shawl that can be used to cover heads or shoulders; skirts or dresses can still be required for women at some holy sites.

