  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Europe Cruises

About Europe Cruises

Your biggest difficulty planning a European cruise is narrowing down where you want to go. A Western Mediterranean itinerary usually includes stops in Barcelona and Monaco, as well as ports in Italy. Eastern Mediterranean cruises encompass eastern Italy, Croatia and Greece, and sometimes even Turkey and Israel. A Baltic Sea voyage brings you to Scandinavia and Russia; the Norwegian Fjords carry their own beauty. Don't forget about British Isles cruises, which allow you to visit castles in England, Scotland and London. For sun lovers, it's hard to beat the Canary Islands.

  • More about Europe

  • What is the best time to cruise to Europe?

  • Which cruise lines go to Europe?

We found you 6,149 cruises

Celebrity Edge
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)

7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

671 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

11 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

4,263 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

717 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sirena
Sirena

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

249 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

378 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Aug 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

4,263 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

310 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - RomeDetails

2,905 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean JewelsDetails

2,905 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

717 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

6 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jun 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Europe - IcelandDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,764 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sep 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern MedDetails

1,980 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about Europe

What is the best time to cruise to Europe?

The most popular time to cruise to Europe is during the summer months, but the shoulder seasons of spring and fall are prime times to see the continent with fewer crowds. Cruise lines sail to Europe year-round, with special voyages to view the northern lights, visit holiday markets and other wintry wonders, but there are notably less sailings during the months of January through February.

Which cruise lines go to Europe?

The majority of oceangoing cruise lines offer itineraries in Europe, crisscrossing the countries of Northern, Eastern and Western Europe. Princess Cruises, Celebrity, Norwegian, Regent, Azamara, Silversea, Royal Caribbean, Crystal, Holland America and more cruise lines have itineraries here. Europe is also a popular destination on river cruise lines such as Viking, Avalon, Emerald, Scenic, AmaWaterways, Uniworld and more, heading to a number of rivers including the Danube, Rhine or Douro.

What are some things to do in Europe?

Europe is a wealth of cultural landmarks, museums dedicated to art and relics, scenic hiking trails, natural wonders, modern capitals of fashion and some of the best food or drink on the planet. You could do as much as you want traversing Norway, France, Italy or Croatia -- or simply stroll around and admire the architecture. See more: 15 European Ports With Amazing Architecture.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Europe?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to Europe?

Lots of sightseeing in Europe is done on foot down cobblestone streets -- pack comfortable shoes. Consider bringing clothes for both sightseeing by day and attending the opera at night, if that’s your thing. A simple pashmina or shawl for women helps keep out the chill and covers shoulders for cathedral or mosque visits. For more tips: 10 Must-Pack Items for a European Cruise.

Related Cruises

Aalborg

Aalborg

141 Reviews
Aarhus

Aarhus

100 Reviews
Akureyri

Akureyri

106 Reviews
Alesund

Alesund

248 Reviews
Alicante

Alicante

95 Reviews
Almeria

Almeria

16 Reviews
Alta

Alta

30 Reviews
Amsterdam

Amsterdam

974 Reviews
Ancona

Ancona

28 Reviews
Andalsnes

Andalsnes

49 Reviews
Antalya

Antalya

4 Reviews
Antwerp

Antwerp

83 Reviews
Argostoli (Kefalonia)

Argostoli (Kefalonia)

139 Reviews
Arnhem

Arnhem

14 Reviews
Athens

Athens

1,415 Reviews
Barcelona

Barcelona

2,520 Reviews
Bari

Bari

187 Reviews
Basel

Basel

155 Reviews
Bastogne

Bastogne

Belfast

Belfast

254 Reviews
Bergen

Bergen

730 Reviews
Berlin

Berlin

230 Reviews
Bernkastel-Kues

Bernkastel-Kues

37 Reviews
Bodrum

Bodrum

68 Reviews
Bonifacio

Bonifacio

1 Review
Bordeaux

Bordeaux

57 Reviews
Bratislava

Bratislava

345 Reviews
Bremerhaven

Bremerhaven

8 Reviews
Brindisi

Brindisi

31 Reviews
Bristol (Avonmouth)

Bristol (Avonmouth)

4 Reviews
Brugge (Bruges)

Brugge (Bruges)

431 Reviews
Brussels

Brussels

30 Reviews
Bucharest

Bucharest

13 Reviews
Budapest

Budapest

489 Reviews
Cadiz

Cadiz

60 Reviews
Calvi

Calvi

6 Reviews
Cannes

Cannes

545 Reviews
Capri

Capri

43 Reviews
Cardiff

Cardiff

Catania

Catania

63 Reviews
Cesky Krumlov

Cesky Krumlov

27 Reviews
Cesme

Cesme

1 Review
Cherbourg

Cherbourg

84 Reviews
Cobh (Cork)

Cobh (Cork)

459 Reviews
Cochem

Cochem

30 Reviews
Cologne

Cologne

399 Reviews
Copenhagen

Copenhagen

1,251 Reviews
Corfu

Corfu

768 Reviews
Cornwall (Falmouth)

Cornwall (Falmouth)

4 Reviews
Corsica (Ajaccio)

Corsica (Ajaccio)

401 Reviews
Crete

Crete

296 Reviews
Dover

Dover

86 Reviews
Dresden

Dresden

10 Reviews
Dublin

Dublin

335 Reviews
Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik

1,351 Reviews
Durnstein (Krems)

Durnstein (Krems)

159 Reviews
Dusseldorf

Dusseldorf

5 Reviews
Edinburgh (South Queensferry)

Edinburgh (South Queensferry)

213 Reviews
Eidfjord

Eidfjord

232 Reviews
Elba

Elba

18 Reviews
Ferrol

Ferrol

9 Reviews
Flam

Flam

255 Reviews
Florence

Florence

1,224 Reviews
Frankfurt

Frankfurt

23 Reviews
Franz Josef Land

Franz Josef Land

Fuerteventura

Fuerteventura

20 Reviews
Gdansk (Warsaw)

Gdansk (Warsaw)

116 Reviews
Geiranger

Geiranger

170 Reviews
Genoa

Genoa

451 Reviews
Ghent

Ghent

23 Reviews
Giardini Naxos (Sicily)

Giardini Naxos (Sicily)

11 Reviews
Gibraltar

Gibraltar

803 Reviews
Gothenburg

Gothenburg

87 Reviews
Gravdal (Lofoten Islands)

Gravdal (Lofoten Islands)

6 Reviews
Greenock (Glasgow)

Greenock (Glasgow)

287 Reviews
Gythion

Gythion

13 Reviews
Haifa (Tel Aviv)

Haifa (Tel Aviv)

174 Reviews
Hamburg

Hamburg

154 Reviews
Harwich

Harwich

35 Reviews
Heidelberg

Heidelberg

136 Reviews
Helsinki

Helsinki

936 Reviews
Holyhead

Holyhead

25 Reviews
Honfleur

Honfleur

58 Reviews
Honningsvag (North Cape)

Honningsvag (North Cape)

40 Reviews
Hull

Hull

Hvar

Hvar

36 Reviews
Ibiza

Ibiza

172 Reviews
Ilulissat

Ilulissat

2 Reviews
Invergordon (Inverness)

Invergordon (Inverness)

121 Reviews
Iona

Iona

Isafjord

Isafjord

66 Reviews
Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight

Istanbul

Istanbul

416 Reviews
Izmir

Izmir

185 Reviews
Jerusalem

Jerusalem

98 Reviews
Katakolon (Olympia)

Katakolon (Olympia)

612 Reviews
Kiel

Kiel

54 Reviews
Kirkwall

Kirkwall

240 Reviews
Klaipeda

Klaipeda

56 Reviews
Koblenz

Koblenz

199 Reviews
Koper

Koper

100 Reviews
Korcula

Korcula

28 Reviews
Kotor

Kotor

806 Reviews
Kristiansand

Kristiansand

75 Reviews
Kusadasi

Kusadasi

667 Reviews
La Rochelle-La Pallice

La Rochelle-La Pallice

37 Reviews
Le Havre

Le Havre

370 Reviews
Lerwick (Shetland Islands)

Lerwick (Shetland Islands)

123 Reviews
Limassol

Limassol

87 Reviews
Linz (Salzburg)

Linz (Salzburg)

111 Reviews
Lisbon

Lisbon

893 Reviews
Liverpool

Liverpool

143 Reviews
London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury)

London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury)

66 Reviews
Lucerne

Lucerne

4 Reviews
Lyon

Lyon

71 Reviews
Madeira (Funchal)

Madeira (Funchal)

720 Reviews
Mainz

Mainz

17 Reviews
Malaga

Malaga

557 Reviews
Malta (Valletta)

Malta (Valletta)

689 Reviews
Marseille

Marseille

912 Reviews
Melk

Melk

138 Reviews
Miltenberg

Miltenberg

75 Reviews
Molde

Molde

52 Reviews
Monaco (Monte Carlo)

Monaco (Monte Carlo)

541 Reviews
Moscow

Moscow

36 Reviews
Murmansk

Murmansk

Mykonos

Mykonos

1,200 Reviews
Nafplion

Nafplion

42 Reviews
Namur

Namur

Naples

Naples

1,562 Reviews
England

England

58 Reviews
Nice

Nice

147 Reviews
Nuremberg

Nuremberg

648 Reviews
Odessa

Odessa

2 Reviews
Olbia

Olbia

20 Reviews
Olden

Olden

190 Reviews
Oslo

Oslo

419 Reviews
Palamos

Palamos

29 Reviews
Palermo (Sicily)

Palermo (Sicily)

290 Reviews
Palma de Mallorca (Majorca)

Palma de Mallorca (Majorca)

928 Reviews
Paris

Paris

227 Reviews
Paros

Paros

Passau

Passau

323 Reviews
Ponta Delgada

Ponta Delgada

235 Reviews
Poole

Poole

Port Mahon

Port Mahon

5 Reviews
Porto (Leixoes)

Porto (Leixoes)

95 Reviews
Porto Torres

Porto Torres

1 Review
Portoferraio

Portoferraio

1 Review
Portofino

Portofino

92 Reviews
Portree (Isle of Skye)

Portree (Isle of Skye)

19 Reviews
Prague

Prague

78 Reviews
Pula

Pula

1 Review
Ravenna (Bologna)

Ravenna (Bologna)

37 Reviews
Regensburg

Regensburg

642 Reviews
Reykjavik

Reykjavik

146 Reviews
Rhodes

Rhodes

529 Reviews
Riga

Riga

85 Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia)

Rome (Civitavecchia)

2,410 Reviews
Rostock (Warnemunde)

Rostock (Warnemunde)

425 Reviews
Rotterdam

Rotterdam

142 Reviews
Rouen

Rouen

117 Reviews
Rudesheim

Rudesheim

116 Reviews
Saint-Tropez

Saint-Tropez

76 Reviews
Salerno

Salerno

57 Reviews
Sanary-Sur-Mer

Sanary-Sur-Mer

7 Reviews
Santorini

Santorini

1,134 Reviews
Sarande

Sarande

45 Reviews
Sardinia

Sardinia

274 Reviews
Savona

Savona

31 Reviews
Scilly Isles

Scilly Isles

Sete

Sete

63 Reviews
Seville

Seville

433 Reviews
Sibenik

Sibenik

32 Reviews
Skagen

Skagen

95 Reviews
Skjolden

Skjolden

15 Reviews
Sorrento

Sorrento

122 Reviews
Southampton

Southampton

1,083 Reviews
Speyer

Speyer

43 Reviews
Spitsbergen (Svalbard)

Spitsbergen (Svalbard)

17 Reviews
Split

Split

454 Reviews
St. Kilda

St. Kilda

Guernsey

Guernsey

302 Reviews
St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
Stavanger

Stavanger

330 Reviews
Stockholm

Stockholm

903 Reviews
Strasbourg

Strasbourg

188 Reviews
Syros

Syros

Tallinn

Tallinn

1,133 Reviews
Taormina (Messina)

Taormina (Messina)

481 Reviews
Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki

4 Reviews
Tobermory

Tobermory

Torshavn (Faroe Islands)

Torshavn (Faroe Islands)

18 Reviews
Toulon

Toulon

358 Reviews
Trapani

Trapani

27 Reviews
Travemunde (Lubeck)

Travemunde (Lubeck)

12 Reviews
Trieste

Trieste

18 Reviews
Tromso

Tromso

102 Reviews
Trondheim

Trondheim

106 Reviews
Valencia

Valencia

362 Reviews
Varna

Varna

6 Reviews
Veliko Tarnovo

Veliko Tarnovo

3 Reviews
Venice

Venice

1,607 Reviews
Vienna

Vienna

411 Reviews
Vigo

Vigo

464 Reviews
Villefranche

Villefranche

369 Reviews
Visby

Visby

61 Reviews
Volos

Volos

21 Reviews
Waterford

Waterford

6 Reviews
Wurzburg

Wurzburg

257 Reviews
Yalta

Yalta

3 Reviews
Zadar

Zadar

123 Reviews
Zurich

Zurich

12 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 3rd, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent