Europe Cruise Deals

Europe Cruise Deals

We found you 175 cruises

Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

7 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Prima
Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

10 Night
Europe - IcelandDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Spain & Portugal Sojourn VoyageDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - IcelandDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,831 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Britain Sampler With Paris To NormandyDetails

94 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,119 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

694 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In LucerneDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 58% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Venice, Mykonos, Koblenz, Vernon and Mainz during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Barcelona, Paris, Prague, Rome and Basel. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 1st, 2022.

