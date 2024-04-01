  • Newsletter
April 2024 Cruises to Europe

We found you 252 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,399 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

4,220 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Viva
Norwegian Viva under contruction at Fincantieri (Photo: Fincantieri)

10 Night
Eastern MediterraneanDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression
Avalon Impression

27 Night
From The Black Sea To The North Sea With 2 Nights...Details

68 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,911 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Ancient Reflections VoyageDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Empires Of The MediterraneanDetails

1,399 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Danube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague For Wine Lov...Details

18 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Tulip Time CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris To NormandyDetails

92 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 1st, 2022.

