  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

March 2024 Cruises to Europe

March 2024 Cruises to Europe

We found you 75 cruises

Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

10 Night
Egypt & Israel CruiseDetails

1,583 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

10 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Athens & F...Details

4,218 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Mar 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Egypt & Israel CruiseDetails

1,583 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

November 2022 Cruises to Europe

November 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022 Cruises to Europe

January 2023 Cruises to Europe

January 2023 Cruises to Europe

February 2023 Cruises to Europe

February 2023 Cruises to Europe

March 2023 Cruises to Europe

March 2023 Cruises to Europe

April 2023 Cruises to Europe

April 2023 Cruises to Europe

May 2023 Cruises to Europe

May 2023 Cruises to Europe

June 2023 Cruises to Europe

June 2023 Cruises to Europe

July 2023 Cruises to Europe

July 2023 Cruises to Europe

August 2023 Cruises to Europe

August 2023 Cruises to Europe

September 2023 Cruises to Europe

September 2023 Cruises to Europe

October 2023 Cruises to Europe

October 2023 Cruises to Europe

November 2023 Cruises to Europe

November 2023 Cruises to Europe

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

January 2024 Cruises to Europe

January 2024 Cruises to Europe

February 2024 Cruises to Europe

February 2024 Cruises to Europe

March 2024 Cruises to Europe

March 2024 Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent