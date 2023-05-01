  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

We found you 11 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Heimdal
Viking Heimdal

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Radgrid
Viking Radgrid (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Fjorgyn
Viking Fjorgyn (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Kara
Viking Kara

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

140 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 39% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Amsterdam, Budapest, Cologne, Strasbourg and Basel during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Budapest, Istanbul and Paris. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

