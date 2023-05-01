  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Europe Cruise Deals

Europe Cruise Deals

We found you 92 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,938 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

14 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

12 Night
Spain, France & Italy CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Treasures Of The Med VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Islands Of The Med VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Greek Islands & Malta CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Legendary DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Regensburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 55% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Paris, Santorini, Koblenz, Durnstein (Krems) and Nuremberg during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Paris, Rome and St. Petersburg. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 1st, 2021.

