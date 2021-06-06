  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Europe Cruise Deals

MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon
Silver Moon
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
S.S. La Venezia

7 Night
Venice & The Gems Of Northern Italy Details

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Princess

9 Night
Authentic Danube & Prague Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
S.S. Antoinette

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Joie de Vivre

7 Night
Paris & Normandy Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Smeralda

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. La Venezia

9 Night
Milan, Venice & The Gems Of Northern Italy Details

Leaving:Milan
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Princess

9 Night
Authentic Danube & Prague Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Princess

7 Night
Classic Germany & Amsterdam Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Queen

11 Night
Rhine, Moselle & Blissful Baden-baden Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
S.S. Catherine

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence Details

53 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Antoinette

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Princess

14 Night
Rhine, Main & Danube Discovery Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
River Princess

7 Night
Classic Germany & Amsterdam Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Sao Gabriel

10 Night
Portugal, Spain & The Douro River Valley Details

Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic Favorite
S.S. Catherine

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence Details

53 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 45% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Amsterdam, Athens, Cologne, Rudesheim and Nuremberg during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Piraeus, Barcelona, Bari and Budapest. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

