By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Hurry to scoop up free pre-paid gratuities when you set sail with Norwegian Cruise Line – exclusively from CruisesOnly! Plus, add on the bonus offer of your choice: up to $1,500 extra to spend on board, up to a $1,500 Visa® Prepaid Card, or up to $2,000 cash back. Book by Friday.

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Venice, Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia), Palermo (Sicily) and Genoa during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Barcelona, Genoa, Hamburg, Paris and Venice. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 45% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 28th, 2021 .