Europe River Cruises

Cancellation Information

Viking Tir
Viking Tir (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Tir

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Hlin
Viking Hlin
Viking Hlin

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSerena
AmaSerena
AmaSerena

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vali
Viking Vali (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Vali

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Mani

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSiena

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Hermod

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMora

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSerena

7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Baldur

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Magni

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMagna

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Forseti

7 Night
Chateaux,rivers & WineDetails

187 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Rinda

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Skirnir

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Einar

9 Night
Tulips & WindmillsDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vali

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Kvasir

9 Night
Holland & BelgiumDetails

185 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaPrima

10 Night
Rhine & Moselle DelightsDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaSerena

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLea

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLucia

7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaMagna

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
