3-5 Day Cruises to Europe

MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

502 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

4 Night
Mediterranean: Italy France & Spain To BarcelonaDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia

4 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

4 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

3 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

3 Night
Long WeekenderDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Virtuosa

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

4 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon View

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Renoir

4 Night
The Seine Valley And Its Must-see CallsDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon View

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon View

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Vienna Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Polarlys

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

3 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

3 Night
Short Western MediterraneanDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

5 Night
Grand Prix Weekend VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Richard With

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
