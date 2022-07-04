  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises from Alicante to Europe

Cruises from Alicante to Europe

We found you 1 cruise

MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Alicante
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Sea Blue. Save Green.

  • 20% off all voyages and $100 on a prepaid bar tab*
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • An extra 10% off with our pay in full program*

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Alicante to Europe

Cruises from Alicante to Europe

90 Reviews
Cruises from Amsterdam to Europe

Cruises from Amsterdam to Europe

895 Reviews
Cruises from Ancona to Europe

Cruises from Ancona to Europe

27 Reviews
Cruises from Aqaba to Europe

Cruises from Aqaba to Europe

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen to Europe

Cruises from Bergen to Europe

714 Reviews
Cruises from Bordeaux to Europe

Cruises from Bordeaux to Europe

53 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes to Europe

Cruises from Cannes to Europe

538 Reviews
Cruises from Durban to Europe

Cruises from Durban to Europe

93 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh to Europe

Cruises from Edinburgh to Europe

211 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to Europe

Cruises from Istanbul to Europe

405 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel to Europe

Cruises from Kiel to Europe

51 Reviews
Cruises from Limassol to Europe

Cruises from Limassol to Europe

86 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to Europe

Cruises from Marseille to Europe

895 Reviews
Cruises from Messina to Europe

Cruises from Messina to Europe

429 Reviews
Cruises from Oslo to Europe

Cruises from Oslo to Europe

407 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre to Europe

Cruises from Le Havre to Europe

362 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm to Europe

Cruises from Stockholm to Europe

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tenerife to Europe

Cruises from Tenerife to Europe

514 Reviews
Cruises from Tromso to Europe

Cruises from Tromso to Europe

97 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Europe

Cruises from Florida to Europe

Cruises from Ijmuiden to Europe

Cruises from Ijmuiden to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 24th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.