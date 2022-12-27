  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Basel to Europe

Cruises from Basel to Europe

We found you 155 cruises

Viking Hild
Viking Hild (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Idun
Viking Idun

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Alruna
Viking Alruna (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

170 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Alruna
Viking Alruna (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

170 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Black Friday Early Access Sale

  • Get up to $600 off
  • Save 30% off every cruise
  • Kids sail free
  • Voted best overall cruise line by Travel Weekly 19 years running

Royal Caribbean

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
German Grandeur With 2 Nights In MunichDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

140 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

140 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
The Majestic RhineDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Cruises from Bergen to Europe

Cruises from Bergen to Europe

729 Reviews
Cruises from Bordeaux to Europe

Cruises from Bordeaux to Europe

56 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town to Europe

Cruises from Cape Town to Europe

76 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Europe

Cruises from Dubai to Europe

256 Reviews
Cruises from Dubrovnik to Europe

Cruises from Dubrovnik to Europe

1,349 Reviews
Cruises from Durban to Europe

Cruises from Durban to Europe

94 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh to Europe

Cruises from Edinburgh to Europe

213 Reviews
Cruises from Greenock (Glasgow) to Europe

Cruises from Greenock (Glasgow) to Europe

287 Reviews
Cruises from Helsinki to Europe

Cruises from Helsinki to Europe

935 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to Europe

Cruises from Istanbul to Europe

415 Reviews
Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to Europe

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to Europe

716 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to Europe

Cruises from Marseille to Europe

909 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to Europe

Cruises from Miami to Europe

2,786 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik to Europe

Cruises from Reykjavik to Europe

145 Reviews
Cruises from Tromso to Europe

Cruises from Tromso to Europe

102 Reviews
Cruises from Canary Wharf to Europe

Cruises from Canary Wharf to Europe

66 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Europe

Cruises from Florida to Europe

Cruises from Warnemunde to Europe

Cruises from Warnemunde to Europe

425 Reviews
Cruises from Portsmouth to Europe

Cruises from Portsmouth to Europe

31 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden to Europe

Cruises from Ijmuiden to Europe

Cruises from Basel to Europe

Cruises from Basel to Europe

147 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 22nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent