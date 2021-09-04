  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises from Dover to Europe

Cancellation Information

Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

9 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

9 Night
Britsh Isles CruiseDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

9 Night
Western European WanderlustDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Kingdoms Of InspirationDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

7 Night
Northern Europe Cruise From DoverDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

11 Night
Cruising On The Atlantic Coast 11c Lon-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

11 Night
Northern Europe Cruise From Dover Ending In CopenhagenDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

12 Night
Belles Of The British Isles 12d Lon-lon Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

8 Night
European Gardens & GatewaysDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Western Europe TreasuresDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Old World Joie De VivreDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords Cruise From DoverDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Europe & Mediterranean AutumnDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

7 Night
British Isles Cruise From DoverDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
