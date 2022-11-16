  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Europe Cruises

About Europe Cruises

Your biggest difficulty planning a European cruise is narrowing down where you want to go. A Western Mediterranean itinerary usually includes stops in Barcelona and Monaco, as well as ports in Italy. Eastern Mediterranean cruises encompass eastern Italy, Croatia and Greece, and sometimes even Turkey and Israel. A Baltic Sea voyage brings you to Scandinavia and Russia; the Norwegian Fjords carry their own beauty. Don't forget about British Isles cruises, which allow you to visit castles in England, Scotland and London. For sun lovers, it's hard to beat the Canary Islands.

  • More about Europe

  • What is the best time to cruise to Europe?

  • Which cruise lines go to Europe?

We found you 4,924 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Impression
Avalon Impression

10 Night
German Grandeur With 2 Nights In MunichDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

4,221 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

4,221 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 17, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,719 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

  • Book by 11/15 and get 25% off your voyage fare
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

2,486 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,719 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

2,486 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,719 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

357 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

694 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,719 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern MedDetails

1,969 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - IcelandDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Ancient Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

More about Europe

What is the best time to cruise to Europe?

The most popular time to cruise to Europe is during the summer months, but the shoulder seasons of spring and fall are prime times to see the continent with fewer crowds. Cruise lines sail to Europe year-round, with special voyages to view the northern lights, visit holiday markets and other wintry wonders, but there are notably less sailings during the months of January through February.

Which cruise lines go to Europe?

The majority of oceangoing cruise lines offer itineraries in Europe, crisscrossing the countries of Northern, Eastern and Western Europe. Princess Cruises, Celebrity, Norwegian, Regent, Azamara, Silversea, Royal Caribbean, Crystal, Holland America and more cruise lines have itineraries here. Europe is also a popular destination on river cruise lines such as Viking, Avalon, Emerald, Scenic, AmaWaterways, Uniworld and more, heading to a number of rivers including the Danube, Rhine or Douro.

What are some things to do in Europe?

Europe is a wealth of cultural landmarks, museums dedicated to art and relics, scenic hiking trails, natural wonders, modern capitals of fashion and some of the best food or drink on the planet. You could do as much as you want traversing Norway, France, Italy or Croatia -- or simply stroll around and admire the architecture. See more: 15 European Ports With Amazing Architecture.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Europe?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to Europe?

Lots of sightseeing in Europe is done on foot down cobblestone streets -- pack comfortable shoes. Consider bringing clothes for both sightseeing by day and attending the opera at night, if that’s your thing. A simple pashmina or shawl for women helps keep out the chill and covers shoulders for cathedral or mosque visits. For more tips: 10 Must-Pack Items for a European Cruise.

Related Cruises

Aalborg

Aalborg

140 Reviews
Aarhus

Aarhus

100 Reviews
Akureyri

Akureyri

106 Reviews
Alesund

Alesund

247 Reviews
Alicante

Alicante

94 Reviews
Almeria

Almeria

16 Reviews
Alta

Alta

29 Reviews
Amsterdam

Amsterdam

947 Reviews
Ancona

Ancona

28 Reviews
Andalsnes

Andalsnes

49 Reviews
Antalya

Antalya

4 Reviews
Antwerp

Antwerp

83 Reviews
Argostoli (Kefalonia)

Argostoli (Kefalonia)

137 Reviews
Arnhem

Arnhem

14 Reviews
Athens

Athens

1,405 Reviews
Barcelona

Barcelona

2,499 Reviews
Bari

Bari

187 Reviews
Basel

Basel

146 Reviews
Bastogne

Bastogne

Belfast

Belfast

251 Reviews
Bergen

Bergen

725 Reviews
Berlin

Berlin

230 Reviews
Bernkastel-Kues

Bernkastel-Kues

37 Reviews
Bodrum

Bodrum

67 Reviews
Bonifacio

Bonifacio

1 Review
Bordeaux

Bordeaux

55 Reviews
Bratislava

Bratislava

337 Reviews
Bremerhaven

Bremerhaven

8 Reviews
Brindisi

Brindisi

31 Reviews
Bristol (Avonmouth)

Bristol (Avonmouth)

4 Reviews
Brugge (Bruges)

Brugge (Bruges)

425 Reviews
Brussels

Brussels

30 Reviews
Bucharest

Bucharest

13 Reviews
Budapest

Budapest

469 Reviews
Cadiz

Cadiz

59 Reviews
Calvi

Calvi

6 Reviews
Cannes

Cannes

543 Reviews
Capri

Capri

43 Reviews
Cardiff

Cardiff

Catania

Catania

62 Reviews
Cesky Krumlov

Cesky Krumlov

27 Reviews
Cesme

Cesme

1 Review
Cherbourg

Cherbourg

82 Reviews
Cobh (Cork)

Cobh (Cork)

457 Reviews
Cochem

Cochem

30 Reviews
Cologne

Cologne

394 Reviews
Copenhagen

Copenhagen

1,249 Reviews
Corfu

Corfu

763 Reviews
Cornwall (Falmouth)

Cornwall (Falmouth)

4 Reviews
Corsica (Ajaccio)

Corsica (Ajaccio)

399 Reviews
Crete

Crete

293 Reviews
Dover

Dover

86 Reviews
Dresden

Dresden

10 Reviews
Dublin

Dublin

334 Reviews
Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik

1,347 Reviews
Durnstein (Krems)

Durnstein (Krems)

156 Reviews
Dusseldorf

Dusseldorf

5 Reviews
Edinburgh (South Queensferry)

Edinburgh (South Queensferry)

213 Reviews
Eidfjord

Eidfjord

232 Reviews
Elba

Elba

18 Reviews
Ferrol

Ferrol

8 Reviews
Flam

Flam

255 Reviews
Florence

Florence

1,215 Reviews
Frankfurt

Frankfurt

23 Reviews
Franz Josef Land

Franz Josef Land

Fuerteventura

Fuerteventura

20 Reviews
Gdansk (Warsaw)

Gdansk (Warsaw)

115 Reviews
Geiranger

Geiranger

170 Reviews
Genoa

Genoa

447 Reviews
Ghent

Ghent

23 Reviews
Giardini Naxos (Sicily)

Giardini Naxos (Sicily)

11 Reviews
Gibraltar

Gibraltar

797 Reviews
Gothenburg

Gothenburg

87 Reviews
Gravdal (Lofoten Islands)

Gravdal (Lofoten Islands)

6 Reviews
Greenock (Glasgow)

Greenock (Glasgow)

287 Reviews
Gythion

Gythion

13 Reviews
Haifa (Tel Aviv)

Haifa (Tel Aviv)

171 Reviews
Hamburg

Hamburg

152 Reviews
Harwich

Harwich

35 Reviews
Heidelberg

Heidelberg

136 Reviews
Helsinki

Helsinki

935 Reviews
Holyhead

Holyhead

25 Reviews
Honfleur

Honfleur

58 Reviews
Honningsvag (North Cape)

Honningsvag (North Cape)

40 Reviews
Hull

Hull

Hvar

Hvar

36 Reviews
Ibiza

Ibiza

170 Reviews
Ilulissat

Ilulissat

2 Reviews
Invergordon (Inverness)

Invergordon (Inverness)

121 Reviews
Iona

Iona

Isafjord

Isafjord

66 Reviews
Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight

Istanbul

Istanbul

414 Reviews
Izmir

Izmir

185 Reviews
Jerusalem

Jerusalem

96 Reviews
Katakolon (Olympia)

Katakolon (Olympia)

610 Reviews
Kiel

Kiel

53 Reviews
Kirkwall

Kirkwall

240 Reviews
Klaipeda

Klaipeda

56 Reviews
Koblenz

Koblenz

197 Reviews
Koper

Koper

99 Reviews
Korcula

Korcula

28 Reviews
Kotor

Kotor

801 Reviews
Kristiansand

Kristiansand

75 Reviews
Kusadasi

Kusadasi

662 Reviews
La Rochelle-La Pallice

La Rochelle-La Pallice

36 Reviews
Le Havre

Le Havre

369 Reviews
Lerwick (Shetland Islands)

Lerwick (Shetland Islands)

123 Reviews
Limassol

Limassol

86 Reviews
Linz (Salzburg)

Linz (Salzburg)

106 Reviews
Lisbon

Lisbon

886 Reviews
Liverpool

Liverpool

143 Reviews
London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury)

London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury)

65 Reviews
Lucerne

Lucerne

4 Reviews
Lyon

Lyon

70 Reviews
Madeira (Funchal)

Madeira (Funchal)

714 Reviews
Mainz

Mainz

16 Reviews
Malaga

Malaga

550 Reviews
Malta (Valletta)

Malta (Valletta)

687 Reviews
Marseille

Marseille

905 Reviews
Melk

Melk

138 Reviews
Miltenberg

Miltenberg

74 Reviews
Molde

Molde

52 Reviews
Monaco (Monte Carlo)

Monaco (Monte Carlo)

539 Reviews
Moscow

Moscow

36 Reviews
Murmansk

Murmansk

Mykonos

Mykonos

1,199 Reviews
Nafplion

Nafplion

40 Reviews
Namur

Namur

Naples

Naples

1,554 Reviews
England

England

58 Reviews
Nice

Nice

147 Reviews
Nuremberg

Nuremberg

647 Reviews
Odessa

Odessa

2 Reviews
Olbia

Olbia

20 Reviews
Olden

Olden

190 Reviews
Oslo

Oslo

418 Reviews
Palamos

Palamos

29 Reviews
Palermo (Sicily)

Palermo (Sicily)

289 Reviews
Palma de Mallorca (Majorca)

Palma de Mallorca (Majorca)

922 Reviews
Paris

Paris

226 Reviews
Paros

Paros

Passau

Passau

317 Reviews
Ponta Delgada

Ponta Delgada

232 Reviews
Poole

Poole

Port Mahon

Port Mahon

5 Reviews
Porto (Leixoes)

Porto (Leixoes)

90 Reviews
Porto Torres

Porto Torres

1 Review
Portoferraio

Portoferraio

1 Review
Portofino

Portofino

92 Reviews
Portree (Isle of Skye)

Portree (Isle of Skye)

19 Reviews
Prague

Prague

78 Reviews
Pula

Pula

1 Review
Ravenna (Bologna)

Ravenna (Bologna)

37 Reviews
Regensburg

Regensburg

639 Reviews
Reykjavik

Reykjavik

145 Reviews
Rhodes

Rhodes

528 Reviews
Riga

Riga

84 Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia)

Rome (Civitavecchia)

2,401 Reviews
Rostock (Warnemunde)

Rostock (Warnemunde)

424 Reviews
Rotterdam

Rotterdam

142 Reviews
Rouen

Rouen

116 Reviews
Rudesheim

Rudesheim

116 Reviews
Saint-Tropez

Saint-Tropez

76 Reviews
Salerno

Salerno

57 Reviews
Sanary-Sur-Mer

Sanary-Sur-Mer

7 Reviews
Santorini

Santorini

1,129 Reviews
Sarande

Sarande

45 Reviews
Sardinia

Sardinia

273 Reviews
Savona

Savona

31 Reviews
Scilly Isles

Scilly Isles

Sete

Sete

60 Reviews
Seville

Seville

432 Reviews
Sibenik

Sibenik

32 Reviews
Skagen

Skagen

95 Reviews
Skjolden

Skjolden

15 Reviews
Sorrento

Sorrento

122 Reviews
Southampton

Southampton

1,081 Reviews
Speyer

Speyer

39 Reviews
Spitsbergen (Svalbard)

Spitsbergen (Svalbard)

17 Reviews
Split

Split

452 Reviews
St. Kilda

St. Kilda

Guernsey

Guernsey

302 Reviews
St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
Stavanger

Stavanger

330 Reviews
Stockholm

Stockholm

902 Reviews
Strasbourg

Strasbourg

183 Reviews
Syros

Syros

Tallinn

Tallinn

1,132 Reviews
Taormina (Messina)

Taormina (Messina)

476 Reviews
Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki

2 Reviews
Tobermory

Tobermory

Torshavn (Faroe Islands)

Torshavn (Faroe Islands)

18 Reviews
Toulon

Toulon

358 Reviews
Trapani

Trapani

27 Reviews
Travemunde (Lubeck)

Travemunde (Lubeck)

12 Reviews
Trieste

Trieste

17 Reviews
Tromso

Tromso

101 Reviews
Trondheim

Trondheim

106 Reviews
Valencia

Valencia

360 Reviews
Varna

Varna

6 Reviews
Veliko Tarnovo

Veliko Tarnovo

3 Reviews
Venice

Venice

1,604 Reviews
Vienna

Vienna

402 Reviews
Vigo

Vigo

461 Reviews
Villefranche

Villefranche

368 Reviews
Visby

Visby

61 Reviews
Volos

Volos

20 Reviews
Waterford

Waterford

6 Reviews
Wurzburg

Wurzburg

256 Reviews
Yalta

Yalta

3 Reviews
Zadar

Zadar

122 Reviews
Zurich

Zurich

11 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 19th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent