  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Europe Cruises on Scenic Azure

Europe Cruises on Scenic Azure

We found you 47 cruises

Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With LisbonDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With LisbonDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With LisbonDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With LisbonDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Explore France with Chef Bryan Voltaggio

  • Highly curated cruise through southern France with a culinary legend.
  • Cooking demos and exclusive dinners celebrating French gastronomy.
  • Carefully handcrafted experiences exclusive to this cruise.
  • Enjoy next level amenities, comfort, and uncompromising service.

Scenic

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With LisbonDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Unforgettable Douro With LisbonDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Delightful Douro With MadridDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Delightful Douro With MadridDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Delightful Douro With MadridDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Delightful Douro With MadridDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Delightful Douro With MadridDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Unforgettable Douro With Lisbon & MadridDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Unforgettable Douro With Lisbon & MadridDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Unforgettable Douro With Lisbon & MadridDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Unforgettable Douro With Lisbon & MadridDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Scenic Ruby Cruises to Europe

Scenic Ruby Cruises to Europe

97 Reviews
Scenic Diamond Cruises to Europe

Scenic Diamond Cruises to Europe

72 Reviews
Scenic Crystal Cruises to Europe

Scenic Crystal Cruises to Europe

74 Reviews
Scenic Sapphire Cruises to Europe

Scenic Sapphire Cruises to Europe

87 Reviews
Scenic Pearl Cruises to Europe

Scenic Pearl Cruises to Europe

110 Reviews
Scenic Jewel Cruises to Europe

Scenic Jewel Cruises to Europe

105 Reviews
Scenic Jade Cruises to Europe

Scenic Jade Cruises to Europe

114 Reviews
Scenic Gem Cruises to Europe

Scenic Gem Cruises to Europe

66 Reviews
Scenic Opal Cruises to Europe

Scenic Opal Cruises to Europe

151 Reviews
Scenic Jasper Cruises to Europe

Scenic Jasper Cruises to Europe

143 Reviews
Scenic Amber Cruises to Europe

Scenic Amber Cruises to Europe

150 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 20th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.