Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber

10 Night
Danube Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade
Scenic Jade
Scenic Jade

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Christmas Markets With Prague & ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Christmas Markets With ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Sapphire

10 Night
Idyllic Rhône With Monte CarloDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Sapphire

13 Night
Idyllic Rhône With Monte Carlo & ParisDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Paris & PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

11 Night
Rhine Christmas Markets With SwitzerlandDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

11 Night
Rhine Highlights With SwitzerlandDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

11 Night
Rhine Christmas Markets With SwitzerlandDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

17 Night
Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

