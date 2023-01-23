  • Newsletter
Western Caribbean Cruises

Snorkeling in Cozumel (Photo: Brian Lasenby/Shutterstock)

About Western Caribbean Cruises

If you're looking for adventure, the Western Caribbean should be your choice. Visit ancient ruins near Cozumel and Progreso in Mexico, snorkel around the reefs in Belize or Roatan, Honduras; or simply soak up the sun in the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

We found you 435 cruises

More about the Western Caribbean

What is the best time to cruise to the Western Caribbean?

Western Caribbean cruises -- calling on ports like Cozumel or Progreso in Mexico or Falmouth, Jamaica --  are available year-round with the winter months being the busiest. Great deals and lighter crowds can be found in the summer months, but hurricanes can be a serious threat from May through October.

Which cruise lines go to the Western Caribbean?

Most cruise lines including Carnival, Celebrity, Princess , Disney, Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Norwegian Cruise Line and Viking Ocean Cruises all feature Western Caribbean itineraries. Luxury cruise lines like Regent Seven Seas and Silversea also frequent the region.

What are some things to do in the Western Caribbean?

From beautiful beaches to incredible Mayan ruins there are tons of shore excursion options in the Western Caribbean. Try snorkeling and diving in Belize City, ziplining or kayaking in Roatan, or unwinding in a cabana on the private island of Harvest Caye (in Belize). For more: Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Western Caribbean?

U.S. citizens do not need a passport if their cruise starts and ends in the same U.S. port (like Galveston), but it is highly recommended to still travel with one in case of emergency.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Western Caribbean?

Lightweight, breathable clothing, beachwear and sun protection are musts. If you're planning on more active excursions, be sure to pack sturdy, comfortable shoes as well. Bug repellant might also be a good idea, especially in the summer.

