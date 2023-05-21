  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Western Caribbean Cruises

Snorkeling in Cozumel (Photo: Brian Lasenby/Shutterstock)

About Western Caribbean Cruises

If you're looking for adventure, the Western Caribbean should be your choice. Visit ancient ruins near Cozumel and Progreso in Mexico, snorkel around the reefs in Belize or Roatan, Honduras; or simply soak up the sun in the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

  • More about the Western Caribbean

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Western Caribbean?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Western Caribbean?

We found you 419 cruises

Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

2,039 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

7 Night
7 Nt Jamaica, Grand Cayman, & Mexico

1,924 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,468 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

255 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Sea the world w/ up to $1200 air credit

  • Up to $600 in free drinks
  • Disconnect from routine. Reconnect with yourself. Redefine your time
  • 20+ eateries w/ Michelin-starred chef-curated menus. Always included
  • Winner of 5 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards

Virgin Voyages

4 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,302 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans

3,788 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
6 Nt Bimini, Grand Cayman & Mexico

2,245 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Western Caribbean - Port Canaveral

1,994 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

3,084 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

2,706 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

4 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,760 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,468 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

1,938 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

2,706 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

3,721 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about the Western Caribbean

What is the best time to cruise to the Western Caribbean?

Western Caribbean cruises -- calling on ports like Cozumel or Progreso in Mexico or Falmouth, Jamaica --  are available year-round with the winter months being the busiest. Great deals and lighter crowds can be found in the summer months, but hurricanes can be a serious threat from May through October.

Which cruise lines go to the Western Caribbean?

Most cruise lines including Carnival, Celebrity, Princess , Disney, Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Norwegian Cruise Line and Viking Ocean Cruises all feature Western Caribbean itineraries. Luxury cruise lines like Regent Seven Seas and Silversea also frequent the region.

What are some things to do in the Western Caribbean?

From beautiful beaches to incredible Mayan ruins there are tons of shore excursion options in the Western Caribbean. Try snorkeling and diving in Belize City, ziplining or kayaking in Roatan, or unwinding in a cabana on the private island of Harvest Caye (in Belize). For more: Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Western Caribbean?

U.S. citizens do not need a passport if their cruise starts and ends in the same U.S. port (like Galveston), but it is highly recommended to still travel with one in case of emergency.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Western Caribbean?

Lightweight, breathable clothing, beachwear and sun protection are musts. If you're planning on more active excursions, be sure to pack sturdy, comfortable shoes as well. Bug repellant might also be a good idea, especially in the summer.

Related Cruises

Amapala

Amapala

Belize City

Belize City

2,503 Reviews
Costa Maya

Costa Maya

3,118 Reviews
Cozumel

Cozumel

7,729 Reviews
Falmouth

Falmouth

1,556 Reviews
Grand Cayman (Georgetown)

Grand Cayman (Georgetown)

3,818 Reviews
Isla Mujeres

Isla Mujeres

Montego Bay

Montego Bay

523 Reviews
Ocho Rios

Ocho Rios

1,206 Reviews
Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen

18 Reviews
Progreso

Progreso

505 Reviews
Roatan

Roatan

3,208 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 16th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map