What is the best time to cruise to the Western Caribbean?
Western Caribbean cruises -- calling on ports like Cozumel or Progreso in Mexico or Falmouth, Jamaica -- are available year-round with the winter months being the busiest. Great deals and lighter crowds can be found in the summer months, but hurricanes can be a serious threat from May through October.
Which cruise lines go to the Western Caribbean?
Most cruise lines including Carnival, Celebrity, Princess , Disney, Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Norwegian Cruise Line and Viking Ocean Cruises all feature Western Caribbean itineraries. Luxury cruise lines like Regent Seven Seas and Silversea also frequent the region.
What are some things to do in the Western Caribbean?
From beautiful beaches to incredible Mayan ruins there are tons of shore excursion options in the Western Caribbean. Try snorkeling and diving in Belize City, ziplining or kayaking in Roatan, or unwinding in a cabana on the private island of Harvest Caye (in Belize). For more: Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise Tips.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Western Caribbean?
U.S. citizens do not need a passport if their cruise starts and ends in the same U.S. port (like Galveston), but it is highly recommended to still travel with one in case of emergency.