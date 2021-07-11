  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Western Caribbean Cruises

Snorkeling in Cozumel (Photo: Brian Lasenby/Shutterstock)

About Western Caribbean Cruises

If you're looking for adventure, the Western Caribbean should be your choice. Visit ancient ruins near Cozumel and Progreso in Mexico, snorkel around the reefs in Belize or Roatan, Honduras; or simply soak up the sun in the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

  • More about the Western Caribbean

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Western Caribbean?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Western Caribbean?

Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Liberty of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

2,620 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Meraviglia

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

469 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Divina

7 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Independence of the Seas

6 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

1,776 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Seven Seas Navigator

11 Night
Cruise to Western CaribbeanDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Cartagena
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

More about the Western Caribbean

What is the best time to cruise to the Western Caribbean?

Western Caribbean cruises -- calling on ports like Cozumel or Progreso in Mexico or Falmouth, Jamaica --  are available year-round with the winter months being the busiest. Great deals and lighter crowds can be found in the summer months, but hurricanes can be a serious threat from May through October.

Which cruise lines go to the Western Caribbean?

Most cruise lines including Carnival, Celebrity, Princess , Disney, Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Norwegian Cruise Line and Viking Ocean Cruises all feature Western Caribbean itineraries. Luxury cruise lines like Regent Seven Seas and Silversea also frequent the region.

What are some things to do in the Western Caribbean?

From beautiful beaches to incredible Mayan ruins there are tons of shore excursion options in the Western Caribbean. Try snorkeling and diving in Belize City, ziplining or kayaking in Roatan, or unwinding in a cabana on the private island of Harvest Caye (in Belize). For more: Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Western Caribbean?

U.S. citizens do not need a passport if their cruise starts and ends in the same U.S. port (like Galveston), but it is highly recommended to still travel with one in case of emergency.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Western Caribbean?

Lightweight, breathable clothing, beachwear and sun protection are musts. If you're planning on more active excursions, be sure to pack sturdy, comfortable shoes as well. Bug repellant might also be a good idea, especially in the summer.

