  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Southern Caribbean Cruise Deals

Southern Caribbean Cruise Deals

We found you 18 cruises

Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,187 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,187 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,474 Reviews
Leaving:Cartagena
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Sail for as low as $572

  • Book & sail in the next 120 days & sail the Caribbean as low as $572
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
10 Nt Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,187 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,162 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,775 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,474 Reviews
Leaving:Cartagena
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
12 Nt Ultimate Caribbean & The AmericasDetails

1,753 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,474 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Panama Canal & S.caribbeanDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
12 Nt Ultimate Caribbean & The AmericasDetails

1,753 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
8 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

1,882 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

4th of July Luxury Sale: Up to $5,000 in Savings
Early access to up to $5,000 in savings and up to $1,700 Onboard Credit as well as Free Air, 2-category upgrade, Pre-Paid Gratuities, Free Beverage Packages, and Exclusive Unpublished Pricing on brands such as Regent, Seabourn, Silversea, Scenic, Explora Journeys, Oceania, Viking, Azamara, and more!
Read More

Cheap Caribbean - Southern Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - Southern. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - Southern cruises. Save up to 47% on last minute Caribbean - Southern cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - Southern cruises often sail to Barbados, St. Lucia, Colon (Cristobal), Bonaire and Cartagena (Colombia) during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - Southern cruises could leave from Barbados, Cartagena, Colon, Fort Lauderdale and Florida. Most commonly, Caribbean - Southern cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.