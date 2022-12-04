  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Southern Caribbean Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

December 2022
Caribbean - Southern
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

11 Night
Caribbean Round-trip New York: Dominican Republic & San JuanDetails

2,461 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

386 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jewel of the Seas

9 Night
Southern Caribbean HolidayDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Carnival Freedom

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

386 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Explorer of the Seas

9 Night
9 Nt Southern Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sirena

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Volendam

17 Night
Panama Canal Sunfarer / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Grandeur of the Seas

9 Night
Southern Caribbean HolidayDetails

1,717 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Volendam

10 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Cheap Caribbean - Southern Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - Southern. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - Southern cruises. Save up to 38% on last minute Caribbean - Southern cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - Southern cruises often sail to Aruba, Curacao, Miami, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) and Half Moon Cay during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - Southern cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, San Juan, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Caribbean - Southern cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 9th, 2021.

