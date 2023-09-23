What are some things to do in the Southern Caribbean?

Many Southern Caribbean ports -- like Bonaire -- are less commercialized than Eastern and Western Caribbean ports -- tour significant historic sites like Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua and Willemstad in Aruba, which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But these ports still offer the opportunity for glorious beach days, spectacular snorkeling and diving, shopping at local craft markets and engaging in water sports. For more on where to get in the water: Southern Caribbean: Top 10 Cruise Ports to Snorkel & Dive.