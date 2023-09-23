  • Newsletter
Southern Caribbean Cruises

Antigua (Photo: BlueOrange Studio/Shutterstock)

About Southern Caribbean Cruises

Less visited than other areas in the region, the Southern Caribbean has expansive natural beauty and gorgeous scenery. Popular islands include the French West Indies (Martinique, Guadalupe and St. Bart's), lush St. Lucia, Dominica, and Grenada, and the sandy ABCs (Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao). With Barbados and Puerto Rico as main embarkation ports, your cruise vacation begins before you even board the ship.

  • More about the Southern Caribbean

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Southern Caribbean?

Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Aerials F L034

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,234 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,180 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

8 Night
8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

2,030 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Aerials F L034

9 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman CruiseDetails

2,234 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman CruiseDetails

2,234 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman CruiseDetails

2,234 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

8 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,234 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
10 Nt Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,234 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,698 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
10 Nt Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
7 Nt Southern Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

1,619 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

353 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
10 Nt Boston To Fort LauderdaleDetails

1,886 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

1,728 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,619 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about the Southern Caribbean

What is the best time to cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

Southern Caribbean cruises -- to ports like the ABC islands -- run year-round with the most popular months being December through April. Summer sailings run a slight risk of being affected by hurricanes, but offer better deals.

Which cruise lines go to the Southern Caribbean?

Most mainstream cruise lines including Celebrity, Princess, Carnival, Disney, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line all feature Southern Caribbean itineraries. Luxury cruise lines like Crystal and Regent Seven Seas also frequent the region.

What are some things to do in the Southern Caribbean?

Many Southern Caribbean ports -- like Bonaire -- are less commercialized than Eastern and Western Caribbean ports -- tour significant historic sites like Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua and Willemstad in Aruba, which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But these ports still offer the opportunity for glorious beach days, spectacular snorkeling and diving, shopping at local craft markets and engaging in water sports. For more on where to get in the water: Southern Caribbean: Top 10 Cruise Ports to Snorkel & Dive.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

If you're a U.S. citizen and your cruise starts and ends in the same U.S. port, a passport is not formally required. Some islands, depending on the itinerary, might require a passport so it's always prudent to bring one just in case.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Southern Caribbean?

Comfortable, casual, lightweight clothing, flip-flops, sunglasses and sunscreen are essential in the Southern Caribbean.

