Eastern Caribbean Cruise Deals

Eastern Caribbean Cruise Deals

We found you 16 cruises

Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas in Labadee on March 6, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,888 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

6 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,162 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,162 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

147 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

94 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,933 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,320 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,821 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,429 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,320 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,707 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Caribbean - Eastern Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - Eastern. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - Eastern cruises. Save up to 57% on last minute Caribbean - Eastern cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - Eastern cruises often sail to Nassau, San Juan, St. Thomas, Port Canaveral (Orlando) and Grand Turk during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - Eastern cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port Canaveral, the East Coast and the Gulf Coast. Most commonly, Caribbean - Eastern cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 6th, 2022.

