April 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 34 cruises

Harmony of the Seas
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Symphony of the Seas
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

311 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

212 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,647 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,647 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,382 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,908 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,069 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Plata,st.thomas & St.maartenDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
San Juan, Tortola & St. KittsDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,924 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & BahamasDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,468 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
