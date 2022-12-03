  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Eastern Caribbean Cruise Deals

December 2022
Caribbean - Eastern
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Dominican Republic & San JuanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican RepublicDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Magic

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Magic

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
San Juan, Tortola & St. KittsDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

5 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Plata,st.thomas & St.maartenDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

12 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

11 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

194 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

10 Night
Adventures In Panama & Costa Rica 10d Onx-ptc Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Caribbean - Eastern Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - Eastern. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - Eastern cruises. Save up to 59% on last minute Caribbean - Eastern cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - Eastern cruises often sail to San Juan, St. Thomas, Miami, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) and Grand Turk during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - Eastern cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port Canaveral, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Caribbean - Eastern cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 3rd, 2021.

