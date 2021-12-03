  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

December 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2021
Caribbean - Eastern
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, St. Thomas & St. KittsDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,695 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Jewel of the Seas

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt E.caribbean & Perfect Day HolidayDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

5 Night
Bahamas & Key WestDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

June 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.