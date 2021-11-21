  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

13 Day Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Western / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Eastern / Western CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Exotic Eastern CaribDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Southern / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Dream

14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Exotic Eastern CaribDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

13 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Western / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Eastern / Western CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

27 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Eastern / Western CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Eastern / Southern CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

14 Night
Western / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

17 Night
Western / Southern Caribbean SeafarerDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

19 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Western / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

14 Night
Eastern / Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

17 Night
Southern / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Western / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

16 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Southern / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

13 Antarctica Cruises

13 Antarctica Cruises

13 Transatlantic Cruises

13 Transatlantic Cruises

13 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

13 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

13 Alaska Cruises

13 Alaska Cruises

13 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

13 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

13 Southern Caribbean Cruises

13 Southern Caribbean Cruises

13 Western Caribbean Cruises

13 Western Caribbean Cruises

13 Europe Cruises

13 Europe Cruises

13 Hawaii Cruises

13 Hawaii Cruises

13 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

13 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

13 Around the World Cruises

13 Around the World Cruises

13 Middle East Cruises

13 Middle East Cruises

13 Canada & New England Cruises

13 Canada & New England Cruises

13 South Pacific Cruises

13 South Pacific Cruises

13 Transpacific Cruises

13 Transpacific Cruises

13 Mediterranean Cruises

13 Mediterranean Cruises

13 Africa Cruises

13 Africa Cruises

13 Pacific Coastal Cruises

13 Pacific Coastal Cruises

13 Arctic Cruises

13 Arctic Cruises

13 Mexico Cruises

13 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.