A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures .

Your first Caribbean cruise is likely to visit the islands of the Eastern Caribbean, which include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten and Puerto Rico. Enjoy shopping in popular ports such as St. Thomas, or explore Spanish history in Old San Juan. And of course, there are plenty of places for beach bums to grab sun and a cocktail.

The Eastern Caribbean is hot and humid all year. Pack plenty of comfortable shorts, t-shirts and sundresses. Sandals, sunscreen and sunglasses are a must. Water shoes -- especially for the little ones -- can be helpful to have on hand.

If you're an American citizen and your cruise starts and ends in the same U.S. port, you do not need a passport. However, requirements can vary for ports on your cruise itinerary, so you should always check before you book your sailing.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean?

Lazy beach days, water sports and duty-free shopping (think St. Thomas) will always be Eastern Caribbean mainstays, but there are plenty of other options, as well. You can visit historic forts and ruins in St. Kitts, tour a rum distillery in San Juan, go fishing or sailing in Grand Turk or take a food tour on St. Croix.

What are some things to do in the Eastern Caribbean?

The Eastern Caribbean -- encompassing islands like Puerto Rico, Turks & Caicos, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic -- is arguably the most common region offered by mainstream cruise lines. You'll have plenty of choices including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Disney, Celebrity and more.

Eastern Caribbean cruises sail year-round. They are more affordable during the summer months, but since hurricane season here runs from May through November, many cruisers choose sailings in the winter and spring.

What is the best time to cruise to the Eastern Caribbean?

