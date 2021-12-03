  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Eastern Caribbean Cruises

St. Maarten (Photo: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

About Eastern Caribbean Cruises

Your first Caribbean cruise is likely to visit the islands of the Eastern Caribbean, which include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten and Puerto Rico. Enjoy shopping in popular ports such as St. Thomas, or explore Spanish history in Old San Juan. And of course, there are plenty of places for beach bums to grab sun and a cocktail.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

  • More about the Eastern Caribbean

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Eastern Caribbean?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Eastern Caribbean?

Find Eastern Caribbean Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Caribbean - Eastern
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

14 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Meraviglia

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

469 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Gem

10 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

2,530 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Cruise to Eastern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

More about the Eastern Caribbean

What is the best time to cruise to the Eastern Caribbean?

Eastern Caribbean cruises sail year-round. They are more affordable during the summer months, but since hurricane season here runs from May through November, many cruisers choose sailings in the winter and spring.

Which cruise lines go to the Eastern Caribbean?

The Eastern Caribbean -- encompassing islands like Puerto Rico, Turks & Caicos, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic -- is arguably the most common region offered by mainstream cruise lines. You'll have plenty of choices including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Disney, Celebrity and more.

What are some things to do in the Eastern Caribbean?

Lazy beach days, water sports and duty-free shopping (think St. Thomas) will always be Eastern Caribbean mainstays, but there are plenty of other options, as well. You can visit historic forts and ruins in St. Kitts, tour a rum distillery in San Juan, go fishing or sailing in Grand Turk or take a food tour on St. Croix.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean?

If you're an American citizen and your cruise starts and ends in the same U.S. port, you do not need a passport. However, requirements can vary for ports on your cruise itinerary, so you should always check before you book your sailing.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean?

The Eastern Caribbean is hot and humid all year. Pack plenty of comfortable shorts, t-shirts and sundresses. Sandals, sunscreen and sunglasses are a must. Water shoes -- especially for the little ones -- can be helpful to have on hand.

Related Cruises

Amber Cove (Puerto Plata)

Amber Cove (Puerto Plata)

907 Reviews
Anguilla

Anguilla

4 Reviews
Grand Turk

Grand Turk

2,325 Reviews
Isla Culebra

Isla Culebra

1 Review
Jost Van Dyke

Jost Van Dyke

47 Reviews
Key West

Key West

2,069 Reviews
La Romana (Casa de Campo)

La Romana (Casa de Campo)

214 Reviews
Norman Island

Norman Island

1 Review
Samana and Cayo Levantado

Samana and Cayo Levantado

22 Reviews
San Juan

San Juan

4,267 Reviews
St. Croix

St. Croix

447 Reviews
St. John (U.S.V.I.)

St. John (U.S.V.I.)

154 Reviews
St. Kitts (Port Zante)

St. Kitts (Port Zante)

1,936 Reviews
St. Maarten

St. Maarten

5,153 Reviews
St. Martin

St. Martin

347 Reviews
St. Thomas

St. Thomas

5,066 Reviews
Tortola

Tortola

1,529 Reviews
Virgin Gorda

Virgin Gorda

75 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.