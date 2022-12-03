  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2022 Cruises to the Caribbean

December 2022
Caribbean - All
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Orlando: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican RepublicDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip New Orleans: Harvest Caye Cozumel & RoatanDetails

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Dominican Republic & San JuanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip San Juan: Curacao Aruba & St. LuciaDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

3 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & NassauDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

11 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Tampa: Curacao Aruba & Dominican RepublicDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

11 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Tampa: Curacao Aruba & Dominican RepublicDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
7 Nt Key West, Belize & Cayman HolidayDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem

11 Night
Caribbean Round-trip New York: Dominican Republic & San JuanDetails

2,530 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican RepublicDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Caribbean: Dominican Republic & St. Thomas To San JuanDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & NassauDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

14 Night
Panama Canal & Central AmericaDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Key West & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

10 Night
Classic Panama Canal PassageDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
