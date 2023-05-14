  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Carnival Cruises to the Caribbean

Carnival Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 225 cruises

Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,451 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,936 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Mardi Gras
Exterior Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Legend
Carnival Legend

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,435 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

The Dreamy Getaway w/ Virgin Voyages

  • Book by 12/12 and your partner will get 50% off their voyage
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s choice for Best New Ship in the US in 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,378 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,936 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,378 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,451 Reviews
Leaving:Norfolk
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,052 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,451 Reviews
Leaving:Norfolk
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,483 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,451 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,483 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises to the Caribbean

Cunard Cruises to the Caribbean

Cunard Cruises to the Caribbean

Disney Cruises to the Caribbean

Disney Cruises to the Caribbean

Holland America Line Cruises to the Caribbean

Holland America Line Cruises to the Caribbean

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Caribbean

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Caribbean

Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Caribbean

Seabourn Cruises to the Caribbean

Seabourn Cruises to the Caribbean

Silversea Cruises to the Caribbean

Silversea Cruises to the Caribbean

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to the Caribbean

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to the Caribbean

Windstar Cruises to the Caribbean

Windstar Cruises to the Caribbean

Costa Cruises to the Caribbean

Costa Cruises to the Caribbean

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Caribbean

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Caribbean

Oceania Cruises to the Caribbean

Oceania Cruises to the Caribbean

MSC Cruises to the Caribbean

MSC Cruises to the Caribbean

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Caribbean

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Caribbean

Virgin Voyages Cruises to the Caribbean

Virgin Voyages Cruises to the Caribbean

Explora Cruises to the Caribbean

Explora Cruises to the Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 9th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent