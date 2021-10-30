  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Caribbean Luxury Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Caribbean - All
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Riviera

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

11 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Cartagena
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

7 Night
Classic Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

7 Night
Yachtsmans Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

7 Night
Lush & Lovely Islands Of The Lesser Antilles 7d Ph1-bgi Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

7 Night
Windward Ways & Tobago Cays 7d Orj-bgi Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

7 Night
Jewels Of The Windward Islands 7d Bgi-bgi Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

7 Night
In The Wake Of The Spanish Armadas 7d Orj-onx Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
Windward Islands Surf & Sunsets 7d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Star Breeze

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Caribbean River Cruises

Caribbean River Cruises

Caribbean Luxury Cruises

Caribbean Luxury Cruises

Caribbean Family Friendly Cruises

Caribbean Family Friendly Cruises

Caribbean Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Caribbean Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Caribbean Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Caribbean Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Caribbean Singles Cruises

Caribbean Singles Cruises

Caribbean Cruises for the Disabled

Caribbean Cruises for the Disabled

Caribbean Senior Citizen Cruises

Caribbean Senior Citizen Cruises

Caribbean Fitness & Health Cruises

Caribbean Fitness & Health Cruises

Caribbean Gourmet Food Cruises

Caribbean Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.