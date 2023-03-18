  • Newsletter
Caribbean Cruises

Trunk Bay, St John Island, US Virgin Islands (Photo: Sorin Colac/Shutterstock)

About Caribbean Cruises

With an island for every taste, the Caribbean is the ultimate place for relaxation. You'll find white sands and turquoise water throughout the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico. Some islands are lush, with rainforests and mountain trails, while others have desert climates and coral beaches. Wherever you visit, taste regional specialties such as conch fritters and get out on the water with snorkeling and sailing excursions.

Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day HolidayDetails

2,598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean HolidayDetails

1,663 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,812 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

4 Night
Bahamas - ShortDetails

2,351 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Dec 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

249 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Caribbean - Other ProductDetails

4,262 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port CanaveralDetails

1,980 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,082 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
8 Nt Eastern Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,177 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas - ShortDetails

2,082 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

643 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New YorkDetails

2,528 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Caribbean

What is the best time to cruise to the Caribbean?

The Caribbean is a year-round cruise destination spanning a region containing thousands of islands. Traveling during shoulder seasons in fall and spring months help to avoid crowds in port. For more information: Best Months to Cruise the Caribbean.

Which cruise lines go to the Caribbean?

The Caribbean is arguably the most popular cruise destination, and therefore nearly every cruise line has itineraries across the Eastern, Western or Southern Caribbean -- from the world's largest ships to small sailing yachts. Examples of cruise lines that go to the Caribbean include MSC Cruises, Norwegian, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Viking Ocean, Princess and Windstar. To help you decide: Compare Top Cruise Ships in the Caribbean.

What are some things to do in the Caribbean?

Apart from beaches and bars, the Caribbean contains endless islands with unique identities that offer historical and cultural attractions as well as active pursuits. Hike the Virgin Islands National Park in St. John, USVI; snorkel an underwater sculpture park in Grenada or zip line in an eco park in St. Maarten. For just a sample of what to do, check out: Best Western Caribbean Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Caribbean?

You can visit the Caribbean without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Examples include cruises that depart and return to Galveston, Tampa, Baltimore or Orlando. Some Caribbean ports, including Martinique and Guadeloupe, will not allow cruisers to get off the ship and enter the country without a passport, so check your itinerary and cruise line instructions.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Caribbean?

In addition to your lightweight clothes, pack sun protection while visiting the Caribbean -- and consider reef-safe sunscreen and bug spray. Sun showers can happen, so a thin waterproof layer or umbrella might keep you dry during a surprise thunderstorm.

