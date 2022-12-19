  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 19 cruises

Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean HolidayDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Thanksgiving Sale is on now

  • Get up to $600 off
  • Save 30% off every cruise
  • Kids sail free
  • Voted best overall cruise line by Travel Weekly 19 years running

Royal Caribbean

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
11 Nt Ultimate Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Nassau & Bimini CruiseDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,993 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Celebrity Millennium Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Millennium Cruises to the Caribbean

1,686 Reviews
Celebrity Summit Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Summit Cruises to the Caribbean

2,395 Reviews
Celebrity Constellation Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Constellation Cruises to the Caribbean

1,757 Reviews
Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Caribbean

2,206 Reviews
Celebrity Reflection Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Reflection Cruises to the Caribbean

1,890 Reviews
Celebrity Edge Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Edge Cruises to the Caribbean

649 Reviews
Celebrity Apex Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Apex Cruises to the Caribbean

94 Reviews
Celebrity Beyond Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Beyond Cruises to the Caribbean

26 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 23rd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent