  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Disney Fantasy Cruises to the Caribbean

Disney Fantasy Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 7 cruises

Disney Fantasy
Disney Fantasy (Photo: Disney)

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Disney Fantasy
Disney Fantasy (Photo: Disney)

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Disney Fantasy
Disney Fantasy (Photo: Disney)

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Disney Fantasy
Disney Fantasy (Photo: Disney)

6 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Jul 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Thanksgiving Sale is on now

  • Get up to $600 off
  • Save 30% off every cruise
  • Kids sail free
  • Voted best overall cruise line by Travel Weekly 19 years running

Royal Caribbean

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Disney Magic Cruises to the Caribbean

Disney Magic Cruises to the Caribbean

482 Reviews
Disney Dream Cruises to the Caribbean

Disney Dream Cruises to the Caribbean

754 Reviews
Disney Wish Cruises to the Caribbean

Disney Wish Cruises to the Caribbean

13 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 23rd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent