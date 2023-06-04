  • Newsletter
Bermuda Cruises

Tobacco Bay near St George's in Bermuda (Photo: Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock)

About Bermuda Cruises

Located in the Atlantic Ocean off the east coast of the United States, Bermuda is an especially popular destination in the summer months when temperatures hover at 80 degrees. Crowds flock to this tourist-friendly, sub-tropical island for pink sand beaches and famous golf courses, while taking in its charms at the Hamilton, St. George's and King's Wharf ports. Many cruises dock for three days, which gives you even more time to explore or simply relax.

Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Bermuda - BostonDetails

2,352 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Bermuda - BostonDetails

2,352 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

7 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

2,406 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,175 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

2,600 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,468 Reviews
Leaving:Norfolk
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Bermuda & Marthas VineyardDetails

1,890 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bermuda - New YorkDetails

390 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

367 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bermuda - New YorkDetails

3,137 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Bermuda & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,175 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bermuda - New YorkDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,890 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Bermuda & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,301 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

294 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Bermuda

What is the best time to cruise to Bermuda?

Our vote is April for the absolute best time to cruise to Bermuda, but ships visit all summer long and into the fall. Cruise ships don't sail to Bermuda from December through March due to colder weather. For more: Best Month to Cruise to Bermuda.

Which cruise lines go to Bermuda?

Many cruise lines -- including Celebrity, Regent, Carnival and Norwegian -- sail to Bermuda, and many spend at least one night on the island.

What are some things to do in Bermuda?

Activities in Bermuda center on its gorgeous waters, and include sailing, fishing and snorkeling. Bermuda's British roots mean you will also find a pleasant place to enjoy teatime, or tee off at one of the island's famous gold courses. Of course, shopping is also a prime pastime here, but beware of high prices. And don't miss out on its pink-sand beaches. For more ideas: Best Bermuda Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Bermuda?

You can visit Bermuda without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Residents of the East Coast have several choices when it comes to homeports, which include Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Boston and New York (Manhattan). Florida and the southern states also offer one-off, roundtrip cruises to Bermuda.

What should I pack for a cruise to Bermuda?

Bermuda can be breezy, so pack a light windbreaker and hair ties, if needed, in addition to sun protection.

Hamilton

Hamilton

212 Reviews
King's Wharf

King's Wharf

1,110 Reviews
St. George's

St. George's

70 Reviews

