Located in the Atlantic Ocean off the east coast of the United States, Bermuda is an especially popular destination in the summer months when temperatures hover at 80 degrees. Crowds flock to this tourist-friendly, sub-tropical island for pink sand beaches and famous golf courses, while taking in its charms at the Hamilton, St. George's and King's Wharf ports. Many cruises dock for three days, which gives you even more time to explore or simply relax.