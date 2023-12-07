  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

December 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

December 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

We found you 54 cruises

Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,769 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,520 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Elation
Carnival Elation

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,091 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,356 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,091 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day HolidayDetails

1,162 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,366 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,520 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,091 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,525 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,520 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,356 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

July 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

July 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

August 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

August 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

September 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

September 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

October 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

October 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

November 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

November 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

December 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

December 2022 Cruises to the Bahamas

January 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

January 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

February 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

February 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

March 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

March 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

April 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

April 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

May 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

May 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

June 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

June 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

July 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

July 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

August 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

August 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

September 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

September 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

October 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

October 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

November 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

November 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

December 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

December 2023 Cruises to the Bahamas

January 2024 Cruises to the Bahamas

January 2024 Cruises to the Bahamas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.